We've written in the past about how Olivia Rodrigo was raised well by her parents Chris and Jennifer. Their well-curated record collection, for example, has inspired their daughter to book a show with The Breeders and duet with The Cure's Robert Smith at Glastonbury.

And while there's no doubt that they're fiercely proud parents, there are occasions when the urge to see different bands perform at the same festival as their daughter is nothing short of overwhelming.

During her appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show on June 10, the singer revealed that her mother ducked out of watching her headlining Lollapalooza appearance in Chicago last summer in order to catch another act.

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"My mom likes so many crazy metal bands, actually, which you would never guess just looking at her," Rodrigo told the host. "But I headlined Lollapalooza last year which was so awesome and such a dream of mine. But they have, like, headliners go at the same time.



"On this specific day it was me and Korn headlining at the same time on like opposite stages," she continued. "And everyone's like, 'Oh, that's perfect.' You know, the Olivia fans will go see Olivia, the Korn fans will go see Korn. You know, there's really no overlap, but there was one overlap and it was my mom.

"My mom skipped my show to go see Korn," she laughed, unshaken that the Bakersfield nu metal legends still take priority in the Rodrigo home.

Even so, Mrs. Rodrigo would have missed Weezer joining her daughter on Weezer album favourites Buddy Holly and Say It Ain't So during her headline performance. But when Korn open with Blind, it must be pretty hard to walk away.

Watch the interview in full below.

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Olivia Rodrigo's third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, is out now through Geffen.