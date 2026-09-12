Mastodon slam "meritless lawsuit" which claims band used late Brent Hinds' likeness to promote new album

Mastodon describe a lawsuit filed by the estate of the late Brent Hinds as "meritless" and say that they "strongly deny allegations of ill intent on our part".

The band split with guitarist Hinds early last year after 25 years, and he tragically died in motorcycle crash in August 2025 at the age of 51.

As they prepared for the release of latest album Marrow Deep, Mastodon released a video in which they discussed Hinds' alcohol abuse and the decision to part company with the founding member.

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This week, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed that the Hinds' estate had filed a civil lawsuit making a number of claims against the band – including that they used his likeness to promote Marrow Deep, revealed information that he wished to keep private, and that they never bought Hinds out of his share of the band and its related business interests.

In a statement posted to social media, Mastodon say: "Sadly, a private business dispute with the estate of our dear departed friend Brent Hinds was made public.

"We strongly deny allegations of ill intent on our part and intend to vigorously defend what we believe is a meritless lawsuit.

"We don’t intend to speak publicly on this going forward, as we feel this wouldn’t honour Brent’s memory or the legacy of his musical gifts."

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The artwork for Marrow Deep includes a subtle image of Hinds' face.

The lawsuit claims that the band offered $80,000 as a buyout but that Hinds never agreed to the terms of the separation. The estate held off accepting the payout until a full accounting could be carried out.

It adds that details about Hinds' private life shared by the band were "learned in confidence" and were "details he chose to keep private while he was alive."