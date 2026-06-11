Norwegian singer Morten Harket found fame with A-ha in the 1980s via international hit single Take On Me. In 2022 he told Prog how his early musical ambitions had been stamped out, and that they were rekindled when he discovered the music of Uriah Heep – who quickly became the most important thing in his life.

“My first musical experience that blew my mind – blew everything – was seeing a local brass band performing on Norway’s National Day. The conductor let me sit on his shoulders and the excitement went through me like lightning. I was 3 years old.

I took to music immediately and I started playing piano at 4 – my father was a classically trained pianist turned doctor – and I was making little music pieces by myself.

Next I played trombone in a local band. But the enthusiasm died immediately when my parents got me a music tutor. I wanted to discover music for myself ,and not out of duty. The whole terrain of disappointment in the loss of enthusiasm for music kept a tight rein on me for years.

Then when I was 13, my cousin came back from a school trip to London with Wonderworld by Uriah Heep. It completely blew me away. II hadn’t heard any heavy rock before – just Johnny Cash and Simon And Garfunkel, which I liked; but I was yet to ‘wake up’.

Morten Harket, aged 10, in local bass band (Image credit: Supplied)

Wonderworld resonated so powerfully with me that it was like coming home. Heep became the most important thing in my life. I did everything to make the pocket money to get their records.

I saw them in Oslo in 1975 and 76. Things were changing with them – when Gary Thain passed away something died within Heep. He mattered on a level beyond being a bass player. Then, I don’t know what happened mentally to David Byron. Maybe a typical lack of confidence? It affected everything else. I’m sure if I talked to Ken Hensley about this he’d be nodding to some of it.

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Heep also led me to the shock discovery that there were other bands to be reckoned with – Deep Purple, for instance. When I heard a snatch of Child In Time on the radio, I thought it was Heep and scouted for days trying to find it in their catalogue. I didn’t realise that other bands had that sound too!

Heep meant everything to me in those years – on records like Magician’s Birthday, Demons And Wizards and, of course, Wonderworld, their songwriting was so very good – and I still feel the same way.

Through listening to Heep, I had this massive revelation that I wanted to do what they did and I believed I would go all the way. I was 15 and so excited–it was a calling! I knew what I was going to be doing for the rest of my life. I didn’t know how, or with whom, but I didn’t doubt for a minute that it was gonna happen.”