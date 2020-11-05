Musicians pay tribute to Ken Hensley

Musician's have taken to social media to pay tribute to Ken Hensley, former Uriah Heep multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, whose death was announced earlier today.

Uriah Heep leader leader Mick Box shared a post on Facebook, saying, "I received devastating news this morning from Ken’s manager Steve Weltman that Ken Hensley has passed away. I had just finished watching his video of the unboxing of the 50th Anniversary Box Set last night, where he seemed absolutely fine and justifiably proud of his time in Uriah Heep, which has just added to the shock.

"We may not have always been the best of friends, but there were some wonderful times we shared too, which are the ones I will always remember. Ken wrote some amazing songs in his tenure with the band, and they will remain a musical legacy that will be in people’s hearts forever.

"His communication through lyrics and melody have stood the test of time, and with the power and chemistry of the band bringing those songs to life, we achieved success we could only have dreamed of."

Kiss's Paul Stanley tweeted, "Uriah Heep toured with us in the seventies. We were thrilled to have them share the stage with us. A classic British powerhouse with a slew of killer songs and soaring harmonies. Ken was a huge part of their success and a true rockstar."

Dead Daisies singer and bassist Glenn Hughes described Hensley as, "An incredible songwriter, guitarist and keyboard player, and more importantly a kind human being", while former Dead Daisies singer John Corabi said, "What a lovely talented man. A great songwriter/keyboardist/guitarist."

Dee Snider said, "I am not a keyboard fan but I love Ken Hensley's playing! As far as I'm concerned he and the late John Lord are the only true metal keyboard players!"