"Jason and I have committed ourselves to creating a final Enid recording." The Enid announce their retirement from touring and one final album

The Enid have announced they will no longer perform as a live band, and that Robert John Godfrey and fellow Enid musician Jason Ducker are currently working on a farewell album from the band

In a statement on the band's social media pages, Robert John Godfrey stated, "The Enid cannot continue as a functioning live band, and there are no plans for any future events/concerts.

As such, we cannot, in good conscience, continue to take money from our fans via a subscription. We have decided to close the Enidi bank and PayPal accounts.

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For my part, I continue to compose. This morning, Jason and I have committed ourselves to creating a final Enid recording.

Many thanks for giving me the life I hope I have deserved and the one which has suited me best.

My love to you all.

Robert et al at The Enid."

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The band's last studio album, U, was released in 2019, and the band have only performed sporadically in recent years, performing their last live show at The Stables in Milton Keyens last May.

Robert John Godfrey was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2012, and announced he was retiring from touring with the band in 2016, saying, "The time has come for me to cross the footlights and devote myself to building our wonderful fan club, The Enidi, into a force to be reckoned with. I still have a few things up my sleeve before the sun sets upon my life’s work.”

In 2018, he announced that a brain scan had shown no presence of Alzheimer's and he subsequently returned to performing with the band.