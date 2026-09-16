Kelly Osbourne reveals the final conversation she had with Ozzy: “He got to say goodbye. And then he let go.”

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about the last time she spoke to her dad Ozzy Osbourne before he died.

Ozzy passed away on July 22, 2025, just 17 days after he played his last ever show at the Back To The Beginning gig at Villa Park in his hometown of Birningham.

In an emotional interview with on the We Need To Talk podcast, Kelly reveals that doctors had warned Ozzy not to play the Back To The Beginning Show

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“They told him, ‘If you do this show you’ll die’, but he chose to do it anyway” she tells host Paul C Brunson. “Because it meant more to him than anything.”

Asked what her last conversation with her father was, Kelly says: “He sat me down, and this was about three days before he died, and he goes, ‘You can live the rest of your life knowing there was one man on this planet who truly loved you.’ I started to cry and said, ‘Please don’t talk like this.’ Cause he said, ‘You know I’m not going to be here forever.’”

She adds that the Back To The Beginning shows, which also featured Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool and several other rock and metal A-listers, came from Ozzy’s desire to say goodbye to his fans, and credits her mother, Sharon, with making it happen.

“My mom allowed him to die the happiest I’ve ever seen him,” says Kelly. “All he wanted before he left this planet was one last show. My mom worked he arse off to make that happen, and it was one of the most incredible moments in music in music history.

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“There’ll never be anything like that again. It was all the people who got to be who they are because of him coming to pay tribute to him, and he got to say goodbye. And then he let go.”

Sharon Osbourne recently told Metal Hammer that a film of the Back To The Beginning show would be released this year, featuring appearances from all the bands who played, including Black Sabbath and Ozzy himself.

“It’s coming. It will be out this year,” Sharon says. “The most precious thing that people can give you is their time, and they all took time out of their summer to come and do this show. Everybody deserves to be seen and heard.”

She also confirmed to Metal Hammer that Ozzfest would return in 2027 – and that it would take place at Villa Park.

“It’s going to be at Villa Park again,” said Sharon. “Whether it’ll be two nights [in Birmingham], that’s up for the fans to tell me.”

At the time of going to press, no date or festival headliners had been announced. “Of course we’re speaking to people,” she told Metal Hammer. “I can’t let that out yet, but it’ll be soon.”