"They called me the woman that was sent by Satan to destroy them." Christian cults, boat orgies and terrorist accusations: Hawxx are screaming for liberation
Hawxx's journey has had some wild twists and turns and they're just getting started
"Orgies used to get hosted regularly on this boat,” Annouli Papadimitriou explains, dishing out mugs of herbal tea.
As the Hawxx frontwoman wanders through her London narrowboat, squeezing past her two bandmates who are setting up our picnic of sandwiches and vegan Victoria sponge cake, it wobbles back and forth. The delicate movement ironically emphasises what she’s just said – one can only imagine how precarious those nights of debauchery must have been. As she pauses to regain her footing, she adds an important detail: “It was the previous couple that lived here that had the orgies… not me.”
For eight years, Hawxx have exorcised blistering rage through punk-infused protest anthems. Driven by a chunky, dual-axe sound, Greek harmonies and urgent screams, second album The World Splits Open is a galvanising howl of political, ecological and cultural outrage.
Today, however, as we nurse our teas, the vibe is disarmingly relaxed. The sun sparkles off hanging trinkets, and a warm breeze wafts a Palestinian flag hanging in the doorway.
Despite coming from different corners of the globe – Annouli is Greek, guitarist Hannah Staphnill is Welsh and drummer Jess Dann is English – Hawxx come across like sisters. They formed over a mutual sense that every other member was “fucking cool”. Their first connection came when Hannah worked at London’s Alaska Studios, and would always book Annouli in to practise in the room next door to her.
“She just looked so interesting, I wanted to listen in,” Hannah laughs.
Later, Annouli met Jess when they were both enlisted to perform in a drastically underpaid late-night covers band. While blood does not unify them, their shared values do.
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“This isn’t some ‘rebel without a cause’ scenario,” Annouli explains. “Our music is heavy because we’re directing all our power into breaking down walls. Then we can rebuild a new world. We want people who feel marginalised to bring their rage and have a safe space to get it all out.”
People might look at Hawxx and see a group of hellbent, angry ladies – but that would be a fundamental misunderstanding of who they are. While the wrath is there, it stems from a place of love – both of humanity and the natural world. Annouli overflows with affection when she discusses her Greek heritage, keen to grab and show off her bouzouki – a long-necked lute – and talk about the sea-worshipping chants on the track Sacred Water.
“I would say I’m spiritual when it comes to nature and how connected we all are to one another,” Annouli explains.