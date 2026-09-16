Attention, earthlings! Watch alien duo Angine de Poitrine debut new song Zugzegk on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
The microtonal rock two-piece are currently touring in support of their album, Vol. II
On September 14, papier-mâché-headed alien duo Angine de Poitrine made their US TV debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Of course, their detractors will say that guitarist Khn de Poitrine and drummer Klek de Poitrine are actually a pair of musicians from Saguenay, Quebec. But we're happy to suspend our disbelief. We like polka dots, alright?
The microtonal merchants, who released their second album, Vol. II, in April, debuted a brand new song titled Zugzegk on Fallon's show. The episode also featured guests including neuroscientist/podcaster Andrew Huberman, actor Salma Hayek Pinault and singer Becky G.
Enough with the facts, earthlings! Watch Angine de Poitrine perform Zugzegk in the video below and do that triangle shape with your hands.
The band are currently touring planet Earth until December. Catch them at the following venues across North America and Europe.
Sep 15: Washington DC, The Atlantis, US
Sep 16: Philadelphia, Underground Arts , US
Sep 17: Washington DC, Lincoln Theatre, US
Oct 13: Bristol, Prospect Building, UK
Oct 14: Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers, UK
Oct 16: Dublin, Opium, IRE
Oct 18: Leeds, Project House, UK
Oct 19: London, Troxy, UK
Oct 21: Paris, Élysée Montmartre, FR
Oct 24: Lyon, L’Epicerie Moderne, FR
Oct 25: Antwerp, Trix, BEL
Oct 27: Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg, GER
Oct 28: Hamburg, Molotow, GER
Oct 29: Heidelberg, Metropolink, GER
Oct 31: Amsterdam, London Calling Festival, NL
Nov 01: Groningen, Vera, NL
Nov 05: Toronto, History, CA
Nov 16: Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel, US
Nov 17: Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel, US
Nov 19: Boston, Royale, US
Nov 20: Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall, US
Nov 25: Atlanta, The Masquerade, US
Nov 27: Nashville, Brooklyn Bowl, US
Dec 02: Minneapolis, First Ave, US
Dec 04: Los Angeles, The Wiltern, US
Dec 08: Oakland, Fox Theater, US
Dec 11: Portland, Crystal Ballroom, US
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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