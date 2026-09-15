Slaughter to Prevail frontman Alex Terrible has denied that he is a Nazi in a lengthy post on Instagram.

The Russian-born vocalist, whose real name is Aleksandr Shikolai, has been dogged by persistent allegations that he has far-right links. These accusations stem from two tattoos associated with white supremacy, namely a Black Sun and an Othala rune.

And just weeks after dismissing these rumours in a recent Metal Hammer interview at Bloodstock last month, the frontman has written a statement denying any affiliations with the far-right political ideology.

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He wrote: “I want to make something very clear to anyone who works with me, wants to work with me, or is considering doing business with me in the future.

"I have big plans for my music, my career, and everything I’m building around it. Over the years, some people and companies have chosen not to work with me because of controversies surrounding my past. Some of them have even told me privately that they respect me and support me, but they’re afraid of how being associated with me might affect their reputation.

"I understand that. Everyone has the right to make their own decision. But I also want people to understand exactly where I stand. I am not a Nazi. I have never considered myself a Nazi, and I never will.

"When I was a teenager in Russia, I spent time around right-wing people and the football hooligan subculture. I knew what the Black Sun was and I knew its history. But within the specific subculture I was part of in Russia at that time, I did not perceive wearing that symbol as a declaration of Nazism or fascism. To me, it represented something extreme, rebellious, and connected to the environment I was surrounded by.

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"Looking at it now as an adult, I understand that my personal interpretation of a symbol doesn’t erase its history or what it represents to other people. I understand why people see it and immediately make certain assumptions about me. I also understand that choosing to put that symbol on my body was my decision, and I take responsibility for that decision. But it does not mean that I was, or am, a Nazi.

"At that point in my life, I could barely even leave my house because of panic attacks, depression, and heart problems after an overdose.

"And I’m saying this clearly right now: I am not right-wing. I am not left-wing. I am a musician, a father, and a husband who is trying to understand himself and become a better version of himself every single day.

"If you don’t want to move forward with me or work with me because of the controversy surrounding my past, I understand. But I also won’t work with you in the future.

"A lot of people turned their backs on me in the past, but once I became successful, suddenly they wanted to work with me despite the exact same controversy. No, thank you.

"And to everyone who has worked with me and continues to work with me — every label, band, company, and every person involved — I truly appreciate you. I understand that sometimes you’re putting your own reputation on the line by standing beside me.

"Thank you, genuinely, for not turning your backs on me because of the mistakes I made in my past, and for believing in me as a human being."

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The band are currently on tour until December 20.