"I had to learn to let go of the bitterness and stop being so one-track minded." They were in one of hardcore's most boundary-pushing modern bands with Code Orange: now Jami Morgan and Eric Balderose reunite to topple the music industry with Nowhere2Run

“I don't feel like there’s unfinished business with Code Orange. We left an awesome legacy and a great discography.”

Jami Morgan is looking forwards, not back. Having spent the majority of his life associated with one of the best hardcore bands of the modern era, he had to re-evaluate everything when Code Orange abruptly ended after their 2024 Download Festival performance. He won’t divulge details about the split, but admits he needed to try something new.

“I had to learn to let go of the bitterness of the split and stop being so one-track minded,” he says.

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That ‘something new’ was Nowhere2Run, a project he formed with Code Orange guitarist Eric ‘Shade’ Balderose. Rather than making a straight-up band, Jami envisioned Nowhere2Run as a collective that not only make their own music but produce other artists too, and promote a series of wild-looking live collaborative experiences that they’ve christened ‘Bloodraves’ (not coincidentally, Bloodrave is their debut EP).

“It’s just been a godsend to create this whole new world,” Jami says enthusiastically. “I’m stoked on the state of music in general, and to be able to blend all these different projects and genres has been so rewarding.”

We're not running away from metal. Jami Morgan

Nowhere2Run are certainly much more than just a continuation of what Jami and Shade were doing with Code Orange; experimental hip hop, dream pop, ambient electronic music, harsh techno and more all swirl around the various songs and projects they’ve dropped. But that doesn’t mean they’ve turned their back on heavy music.

“We’re not running away from metal in any sense,” Jami barks. “We love guitars, we love hard vocals, we’ve been inspired by artists that bring that in from outside of metal. I might not be able to sell it to a Judas Priest fan, but if you love dark art, that’s kinda what we’re doing here.”

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Bloodrave is out now via Pale Chord/Rise

IN SHORT

SOUNDS LIKE: Harsh, pummeling electronica one minute, hardcore beatdowns the next

FOR FANS OF: Nine Inch Nails, JPEGMAFIA, Pop Will Eat Itself

LISTEN TO: Ant In The Afterbirth