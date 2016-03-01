The Gospel according to Lzzy Hale

From tour bus pranks to drunken antics, it’s all here. Horns up!

I DIDN’T NAME MYSELF LZZY

“It came from a superfan of ours when I was about 17 years old. I used to go by Liz, and this superfan was obsessed with me and Ozzy Osbourne. There was this thing on the internet called ‘shipping’ [fans imagining celebrities in relationships]. She did that with me and Ozzy and started calling me Lzzy. She was leaving messages on our first webpage, and then all these girls who came to the site thought that’s how I spelled my name, so they started dropping the vowels from their own names! I thought it was kinda cool and I didn’t correct them. I don’t think that superfan even realises; it’s been, like, 15 years since I’ve seen her. Wherever you are, thank you.”

WORKING WITH DAVID DRAIMAN WAS AWESOME

“He was super-involved. He really wanted to showcase who I was as equally as he was. We spent a lot of time on the song [Device’s cover of Ozzy Osbourne and Lita Ford’s Close My Eyes Forever], and he showed me this trick in the studio, where if you’re struggling to hit a high note, you put your arms over your head so your lungs can expand and they’re not put under any strain. He’s very committed to every project he does, which I thought was super- inspiring. He doesn’t half-ass anything.”

I NEVER THOUGHT MY BROTHER AREJAY WOULD OPEN UP TO ME

“But we’ve come to this really interesting place in the past couple of years where we’re really close. We’re able to talk about things and be really open with each other – not just about our relationship but talking about girls. It’s been really nice having those heart-to-hearts.”

I’LL PROBABLY DO A SOLO ALBUM AT SOME POINT

“I don’t know what I’m going to do or how I’m going to do it– but I’m not saying no. The band know the kind of songs I write without them – I have a lot of songs that we’ll never do as Halestorm. I think about Stevie Nicks’ Belladonna record, and you can hear where her influence is in Fleetwood Mac, but it was neat to see that corner of her world as a whole.”

YOU DON’T SET OUT TO BE A ROLE MODEL

I DO GET MORE ATTENTION THAN THE GUYS

“I feel bad for guy-fronted bands, ’cause I do get kind of an unfair advantage by being a girl and being able to wear a short skirt and get some attention, ha ha ha! It’s fantastic being a chick – you should try it!”

WE WERE AT THE GRAMMY AFTERPARTY WITH KATY PERRY, DITA VON TEESE, LENNY KRAVITZ…

I DON’T DO MUSIC TO MAKE PEOPLE LIKE ME

“I do music so I can like myself. This is so much more to me than just a career choice – it’s part of my identity. I definitely wouldn’t be the same person without it. I credit the band with helping me become the person I wanted to be. I used to be really shy and not ballsy at all, and it took being in the band to open that up for me.”

I HAD SEX IN THE FRONT SEAT OF A MOVING CAR

“I was with someone that I was dating and we decided to have a night on the town, and we were drunk. Stupidly, we decided to drive home – I wasn’t driving, he was. Then we proceeded to have sex in the driver’s seat, while he was driving on the highway. He wasn’t going super-fast, but we were trying to make up time and that just kind of happened. Now I’m just like, ‘What the hell were you thinking?!’”

WE ACCIDENTALLY PUT BOOZE IN OUR DRIVER’S COFFEE!

CINDERELLA WERE A BIG INFLUENCE ON ME

“I used to listen to them a lot as a kid. Their frontman, Tom Keifer, was the main reason I picked up a guitar – I thought he was so cool. I base a lot of my vocal influence on him and a lot of dudes from that era. The odd thing now is that we’re friends. We’ve played together, I know his wife, it’s really weird. I had his poster and watched all his videos. I gave him one of my signature guitars when they came out as a thank you for everything, ha ha ha!”

Cinderella: without whom, Lzzy wouldn’t be having such a ball today

YOU GET ADDICTED TO MAKING PEOPLE’S DAY

“You meet these kids and give them a pick or take a picture with them or talk to them for a little while, and they’re just wide-eyed. I remember how that feels, and that’s what I love. I’d do anything for kids, man.”

Halestorm play Download festival on June 12