The history of heavy metal to be explored in new documentary series 'Into the Void'

A new documentary series that explores the history of heavy metal music is set to stream on Hulu next year.

The series, with the working title Into the Void is being created by Vice Studios Canada, with Evan Husney and Jason Eisener involved in the project.

Husney and Eisener perviously co-created pro wrestling documentary series Dark Side Of The Ring, which covered the scandals, mysteries, and tragedies from the history of professional wrestling.

Husney says in an Instagram post: "New project alert. Super stoked to finally share what Jason Eisener and I have been working on for the past few years. Coming to Hulu in 2025.

"We both grew up as diehard fans of metal and have always been fascinated by the boundaries between fantasy and reality.

"The sonic worlds created by the genre’s boldest icons are rich with untold history and unimaginable trials and tribulations, and we’re excited to team up with Hulu to look beyond the mystique and show these legends as real people.

"A full episode lineup of the stories we'll be delving into will be announced closer to the show's release next year – we cant wait to share it with everyone."

The CEO of Metal Blade Records, Brian Slagel, is also part of the team behind the new series.

He says: "Excited this has been announced now! I’m part of the team creating this new series."

According to Deadline, the series will "chronicle the emotional sagas behind the most towering legends and unforgettable artists in heavy metal" and it will "go behind the stage into the real lives of heavy metal icons."

