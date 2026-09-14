My Chemical Romance bring King Diamond onstage to ‘knight’ them in Texas: “Anyone can be a dictator, but not everyone can be a king!”

My Chemical Romance treated the crowd at the Texas stop-off of their The Black Parade anniversary tour to a brilliantly bizarre sight when they brought out King Diamond to ‘knight’ them onstage.

The sometime Mercyful Fate singer and all-round metal deity joined MCR onstage on Saturday, September 13 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

King Diamond made his appearance mid-way through the set. Introducing the Danish legend, who now lives in Texas, MCR frontman Gerard Way told the crowd: “Finally, some real royalty! Anyone can be a dictator, but not everyone can be a king.”

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King Diamond then proceeded to ‘knight’ the band members with a sword, before joining them to sing on the climax of their 2006 hit Mama, from the original The Black Parade album.

Way’s reference to dictators ties in with the tour’s current concept, in which centres around the fictional nation of Draag. In the show, the band are forced to perform for the country’s dictatorship.

At the show, Way also teased a new MCR album, telling the crowd: “Just know that we’ve kind of really always wanted to make another record, so we hope that life allows us to do that. Cos you guys, honestly, you guys kept us alive so long. You guys deserve another record. I don’t know when it’ll be. But it’ll be awesome.”

Neither My Chemical Romance nor King Diamond have been in a hurry to make a new record. MCR’s last studio album, 2010’s Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, came out 16 years ago, while King Diamond’s Give Me Your Soul... Please was released in 2008.

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The latter is said to be working on both a new solo album, reportedly titled Saint Lucifer's Hospital 1920, as well as a Mercyful Fate record, though no release date has been confirmed for either.