I experienced the new Ozzy Osbourne Haunted House attraction at Universal Studios, and it's far from the lazy cash-in you might have feared

On July 29, 2026, Universal Studios announced a new haunted house inspired by Ozzy Osbourne for Halloween Horror Nights in both Orlando and Hollywood. The announcement was met with excitement from many Ozzy fans - for them, an opportunity to step inside the mythology of one of metal's most beloved figures, with an actor-led experience recreating highlights from his musical career, seemed like a dream combo.

There was, however, also a little cynicism. For some, the timing felt uncomfortably transactional. Is turning a recently deceased musician into a theme-park attraction simply another way of cashing in on their legacy while the grief is still fresh?

Going off the rails on the gravy train?

That sentiment was particularly pronounced on social media, where some fans accused Osbourne's family of turning his name into a commercial asset:

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“He died and his family IMMEDIATELY turned him into a theme park attraction!"

“His family is just using his name on everything they can to get paid!"

You get the gist. There’s a major problem with this argument, though: Universal Studios had been doing Ozzy Osbourne-themed attractions long before his death.

The theme park titans had already incorporated Ozzy and Black Sabbath into a haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights more than a decade ago. In 2013, Universal Studios Hollywood featured Black Sabbath: 13, an attraction inspired by the band's then-new album and its occult imagery. Ozzy himself even visited the attraction at the time, giving it his own seal of approval by saying it’s “great, scared me a couple of times.”

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Ultimately, there’s only one way to find out if the Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness haunted house is a loving tribute or a cynical cash grab, and that’s to head over to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando and experience it for myself. So I did.

No more fears!

Imagine being able to step inside your favourite piece of album artwork. The thrill of being surrounded by its dark beauty, taking actual footsteps within its brooding world. That’s exactly what the Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness haunted house is. It’s the gothic fantasy visuals of heavy metal realised in tangible, 3D form.

The indoor walkthrough experience begins with a beautiful facade of gothic church ruins. Look down and there’s Ozzy’s face projecting through the water while Straight to Hell from 2020’s Ordinary Man plays in the background.

Then we jump back to 1988’s No Rest for the Wicked in the first scene, with Bloodbath in Paradise blaring as we walk beneath a temple of cloaked cultists wearing masks bearing Ozzy'S symbol.

Next, we tiptoe nervously through claustrophobic dungeons, strobe lights flash red and the soundtrack fittingly switches to Patient Number 9. Actors leap out to jump-scare from behind bars, disappearing back into the shadows too quickly to for us to fully appreciate their artfully crafted makeup and prosthetics.

OZZY OSBOURNE Haunted House FULL WALKTHROUGH! Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Hollywood - YouTube Watch On

From this point onwards, things descend into full-scale glorious madness in the most Ozzy ways imaginable. An enormous bat descends from the ceiling and bites the head off of the Prince Of Darkness (no, this isn’t a fever dream). Werewolves dressed as Ozzy leap out from behind giant tombstones as Bark At The Moon plays at full volume (no, this still isn’t a fever dream)

Then, lights on a full-sized train carriage flash brightly, illuminating a wide-mouthed Ozzy actor towering over us on stilts. He is dressed as a train conductor, and ushers us aboard. We are actually stepping on to the Crazy Train (at this point, is there anything I can possibly do to convince you this wasn’t a fever dream?).

Sure, stepping onto an actual crazy train is ridiculously literal. But it’s also ridiculously fun. And that’s, ultimately, is the tone that sums up the Ozzy Osbourne haunted house experience. It salutes his musical legacy in a theatrical, playfully dark way.

Despite the final scene featuring the throne from his very last concert, the attraction never feels like a sombre tribute that says “we miss you.” Instead, it’s a loud celebration that says “we loved you” with a wild grin on its face.

There’s also a variety of Ozzy-themed snacks for fans to enjoy at the event, including a milk chocolate bat with a raspberry-filled head, a mini black carrot cake (Ozzy’s favourite) and a Black Rain tequila-based drink, amongst others.

While the keyboard warriors will inevitably bemoan the Ozzy haunted house from a viewpoint that is, frankly, misinformed, the attraction itself champions his musical career in unique and special ways. It’s a legacy handled with love and respect. You suspect the man himself would have approved.

The Ozzy Osbourne: Prince Of Darkness haunted house will be at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood until November 1, 2026