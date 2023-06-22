Ozzy Osbourne says he's "thrilled to bits" that the British public have voted to name a 10 metre-high mechanical metal bull 'Ozzy' in his honour

Ozzy Osbourne says that he's "blown away" and "thrilled to bits" after learning that a giant mechanical bull in his hometown of Birmingham has been named in his honour.



The 10 metre (33 foot) high metallic beast, formerly known simply as Raging Bull, was created for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and stole the show. Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi played at the ceremony, and was hailed by his friend, Queen's Brian May, for his "phenomenal" performance. Iommi and Osborne reunited for the games' closing ceremony, teasing their delighted hometown audience with a snippet of Sabbath anthem Iron Man before blowing off the stadium roof, metaphorically speaking, with a blast through Paranoid.

The bull was set to be dismantled following the games, but won a reprieve after public protests: it will soon have a permanent home at Birmingham New Street railway station. After it was announced that the naming of the bull would be decided by a public vote, some 28,000 votes were cast, with more than 70 per cent of voters plumping for the name 'Ozzy'.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street told BBC News that the public "couldn't have made a clearer choice", adding "like people right across our region, I cannot wait to see Ozzy take pride of place in New Street Station in a triumphant homecoming this summer - proudly bearing the name of the Prince of Darkness himself."

"I can't believe it, I'm absolutely blown away," says Ozzy, the man, about Ozzy the bull. "Thank you for all your votes... I'm just thrilled to bits. God bless you all. And Birmingham forever."

Watch Ozzy's reaction below: