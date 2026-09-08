Steven Wilson launches Requiem For A Village website and shares video trailer

Steven Wilson has launched a new website and released a short trailer for his next studio album, featruing Dr. Who actor David Tennant narrating and bearing the title "The Village Is Alive. Welcome to the village.", hinting that he may soon release a follow-up to last year's The Overview.

A website, taking the form of a village parish council-style website for Larkstone, entitled Requiem For A Village, appeared online this morning, which you can check out here. Amongst the notices for village hall hire, the Village Historical Society, North Boundary Footpath Group and Over-60s Lunch Club, is a photograph featuring Wilson staring up at a village church.

The overall effect carries with it hints of a bygone world, as seen in films such as 1974's Play For Today, Pender's Fen, the 1970s children's TV series Children Of The Stones and Robin Hardy's 1973 classic The Wicker Man, among others.

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(Image credit: Reproduced by kind permission of the contributor and the parish clerk. All rights reserved.)

There has been no official announcement about the album, its title or release date, but this recent spate of activity suggests the wheels are in motion, gearing up for a release soon.

Listening sessions were held for some fans back in May and June at the Polygon Portal in London's Soho, where reports included the fact that the upcoming album featured a narration from Tennant, that the album seemed to be inspired by folk horror, centred around a fictional village from which there was no escape, and musically blended prog, ambient electronica, acid folk and crunching heavy guitar riffs.

The unsettling trailer, released through Wilson's YouTube channel, now featuring an image of a Celtic-type gravestone which also appears on Wilson's other social channels, features Tennant's voice and some folk-like acoustic guitar.

Perhaps most importantly for eager fans, the website lists an Autumn Festival in its events section for November 6!

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requiemforavillage.com.