Steven Wilson has explained why he created Headphone Dust, a high-resolution digital platform designed to bypass the compromises of streaming. He says the idea was born out of mounting frustration with how spatial audio is currently distributed.

“I’ve spent the last five or six years remixing classic albums into Dolby Atmos, but what usually happens is those mixes get uploaded to streaming services in very low resolution,” he explains. “It doesn’t sound like it did when I mixed it in my studio.”

Headphone Dust is designed as a permanent home for those mixes and his own music, offering what he calls the equivalent of a “virtual Blu-ray.” Albums are sold as Definitive Digital Editions, bundling Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround, hi-res stereo, binaural mixes, visuals and PDFs into a single MKV file, alongside FLAC downloads.

There’s no subscription model and no streaming. “You buy it, you download it, and you own it,” Wilson says. It also addresses what Wilson sees as the growing obsolescence of physical formats. “Blu-rays go out of print and the music becomes unavailable or insanely expensive online. With this, nothing ever has to disappear.”

Headphone Dust launched with an exclusive live release, Impossible Tightrope: Live In Madrid, recorded on the final night of Wilson’s The Overview European tour. “I hadn’t planned another live album,” he admits, “but this felt like the perfect project to exist purely in this format.”

Steven Wilson - Time Is Running Out (Binaural 'Headphone Dust' Mix) - YouTube Watch On

While the platform initially focuses on Wilson’s own catalogue, he’s in discussions with other artists, too. “Now there’s proof of concept, I can say to people, ‘Here’s a way to release your Atmos mixes properly.’ Ideally, I’d love this to become a musicians’ platform – curated, high-quality, and fair.”

That sense of expansion continues onstage later this year when Wilson returns to London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 28 and 29 – his only live performances of 2026. “It’s a magical space,” he says. “I wanted to do something special to conclude The Overview album cycle.”

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Voted Album Of The Year by both Prog writers and readers, it’s ripe for reinterpretation; and, joined by the Parallax Orchestra and a choir, he’ll deliver a reimagined version. “We’re composing around 20 minutes of completely new music,” he says.“The idea is to expand certain sections and turn the piece into about an hour.”

Orchestrally, Wilson is keen to avoid bombast. “It’s not Beethoven,” he says. “It’s closer to Steve Reich – minimalist, textural, soundtrack-like. Cool rather than flowery.”

For Wilson, both Headphone Dust and the Royal Albert Hall shows are driven by the same impulse: pushing music forward without any thought of compromise. He’s also confirmed a new studio album has been recorded. However, thanks to this year’s action-packed schedule, it’s unlikely to be released until 2027. So what can we expect?

“It’s a big conceptual work and it’s pretty fucking twisted,” he says. “It’s quite probably the most experimental album I’ve ever made; and it’s about 55 minutes long.”

The Overview is on sale now. Visit HeadphoneDust to see what’s currently on offer.