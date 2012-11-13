Vera Cruz: Skinandteethandnails

This will be this French melodic hardcore outfit’s first full-length since their formation in 2009. Having clocked up tours with the likes of Terror, Every Time I Die and Cancer Bats, their most recent achievement has them joining the label that currently houses Dillinger Escape Plan, Kylesa and The Chariot.

Now nudging away from the wilder style that surfaced in The Game, though, this new release certainly sees the band let rip but also rein in their brutality with a touch more control and melody. While Break The Lies and Dunwich nicely ramp up the speed and screams, the likes of The Family and Black Walls take a more predictable turn.

Thanks to some cautiously placed pauses and a scattering of clean vocals, certain songs lose momentum and this otherwise driven album occasionally loses its bite. It’s frustrating, considering the raw power and passion to Flavien’s screams throughout Open Your Eyes and how well their more vicious persona caters to Cancer Bats fans.