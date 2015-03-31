Treedeon: Lowest Level Reincarnation

Formed from the ashes of seminal German noise-manipulators Ulme and cult crossover icons Jingo De Lunch, it’s hard to believe that Treedeon were initially activated as an acoustic entity.

It’s even harder still to believe it when the first, torturous notes of Lowest Level Reincarnation’s opener, Lover Turns Liquid, tumble out of your speaker cones and wrap you in feculent blanket of oily sludge so repellent and deranged it makes you want to cower in the corner.

Unfortunately, from this horribly promising start things take a sharp turn down disappointment alley with Blankapitation, as the trio seem to decide they want to be a frustrated Melvins cover band, albeit with exceptionally more harrowing vocals.

Satan’s Need and the monolithically sludgy, crawling hell of the title track somewhat redress the balance, but the group’s continual split personality – the likes of Wendingo and Venus With Teeth sound like little more than castoffs from some period between Gluey Porch Treatments and Bullhead – proves a source of frustration. Somewhere in here there’s a fucking great EP./o:p