The Enid: The Bridge Show: Live At Union Chapel

Back in the spring, The Enid embarked on a theatre tour in support of their classical crossover album The Bridge.

The idea was a simple one: to create a conceptual showcase that combined vocalist Joe Payne’s theatrical roots with material from the band’s last three albums – Journey’s End, Invicta and The Bridge. In reality, the multimedia extravaganza required months of rehearsals and careful planning, but the results were breathtaking – The Enid’s recent output was transformed into an audio and visual feast. Six months later, the spectacular footage is available for everyone to enjoy. Spread across a double CD and single DVD or Blu-ray, this particular version of The Bridge Show was filmed amid the elegant surroundings of London’s Union Chapel, arguably the most dramatic venue on the tour schedule. The overall performance is more West End musical than rock concert as Payne conjures up an alternate reality with the help of tongue-in-cheek video projections and an act that reiterates all those comparisons to Freddie Mercury (at one point, Payne himself makes for a smashing Queen!). Although the DVD isn’t high definition, the multiple camera angles offer plenty of close-ups, including footage of the nimble-fingered Robert John Godfrey, and the accompanying audio is crystal clear, with the pitch-perfect Payne caressing several octaves. The live soundtrack is spread across the CDs, and bonus filmed interviews with the band provide extra insight to the show. Releasing the concert without any of the visuals would have been a real shame, even if the footage doesn’t quite capture the magical atmosphere of the evening, which was amplified by the venue’s awesome architecture and dramatic acoustics. Still, this combo package is essential viewing and listening for anyone who wasn’t able to witness this incredible show in person. And if you were lucky enough to be there, it’s a wonderful souvenir of what was a superb night.** **