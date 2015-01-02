Tetema: Geocidal

You only need to glance at his résumé to grasp precisely how deeply entrenched in progressive territory Faith No More frontman Mike Patton has become over the past 25 years.

His releases can be loosely divided into two categories: records that will be instantly adored by fans of FNM and Mr Bungle, and the much weirder ones – records that belong firmly in the avant-garde realm. A collaboration with maverick Australian composer Anthony Pateras, Geocidal is definitely in the latter camp, but unlike some of his more challenging projects – 1997’s mind-bending Pranzo Oltranzista springs to mind – there’s a linearity, an almost cinematic flow to these disparate experiments in sound and voice that might just draw in a few Fantômas fans along the way. From scabrous electronics to fluid grooves and hints of monochrome jazz, these are immersive trips into Pateras’ imagination, with Patton assuming the role of bug-eyed tour guide. At times you may feel like you’ve been trapped in a wind tunnel with a herd of elephants. At others, you’ll fear that Cthulhu is about to emerge from the cupboard under the stairs. An aural nightmare that you won’t want to end.