Suffocation/Unfathomable Ruination/Lunatic Hooker at Underworld, London - live

LUNATIC HOOKER [6] start powerfully but the five-piece play a rather uninspired combination of grindcore and sludge that quickly becomes monotonous. UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION [8] deliver intense death/grind metal, masterfully balancing brutality, harmonies and groove. Circlepits swallow up a host of stagedivers and it’s no surprise the band are called back for one more. The crowd’s excitement levels spike as Terrance Hobbs, lead guitarist and the only original member of SUFFOCATION [9], steps onstage. The pioneers of modern death metal start brutally with Thrones Of Blood, charge through numerous favourites and end with the beloved Infecting The Crypts, Kevin Muller throwing himself into the pit for the classic Liege Of Inveracity. It’s admirable that such a legendary band have chosen to play with relatively unknown support, offering an evening of gruesomely heavy riffs and ego-free true metal spirit.