Sony WH-1000XM2 headphones review

Sony’s WH-1000XM2 headphones allow you to temporarily reduce the volume of your music just by holding a hand over one ear, so you can check in with the outside world without even having to take them off. They also have sensors built in to detect whether you’re on a train or plane, out walking or sitting at your desk, and will automatically adjust the balance of the noise-cancelling to make sure it’s working hard enough, while still letting in some of the outside world if necessary. But what do our experts at TechRadar and What Hi-Fi make of the Sony WH-1000XM2 wireless headphones?

TechRadar say...

TechRadar absolutely love these cans. "There's no two ways about it," they say. "The Sony WH-1000XM2 are exceptional business-grade noise-canceling headphones." So there you have it. They point out they're great for long flights and train rides, and keep the noise out just as well as they deliver it straight into your ears.

"They're a good pick for most everyone," they continue. "But Sony/Android owners will get the best bang for their buck in terms of audio performance."

What Hi-Fi say...

The team at What Hi-Fi were just as effusive as TechRadar when it came to these headphones. "The Sony WH-1000XM2s stick to a tried and trusted recipe that works a treat," they say, going on to add that "they’re a superb all-round package that excel in every area."

They also point out that their recent price decrease makes them even more of a bargain, saying: "We would willingly have paid every penny of their original premium price tag, so their being cheaper now only heightens the appeal. A showstopping pair of headphones if ever we heard them."