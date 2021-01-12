The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 won us over by split decision. Their Active Noise cancelling, while effective, may not be as refined as the competition, but they counter with a prodigious battery life, a superb midrange and expansive imaging.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 headphones offers up an update on the firm's original Bluetooth earbuds by adding Active Noise Cancellation and trimming a little bit of girth for a better fit.

These headphones are also available in Anniversary Edition guise. There’s no difference sonically between the two True Wireless 2 versions, but the Anniversary edition are identifiable by their all-black finish with an old school Sennheiser logo.

While well specified, with de rigueur Google and Siri digital assistant support, they’re up against stiff competition, both from Sony’s WF-1000XM3 True Wireless buds, and the more affordable Cambridge Audio Melomania 1.

So do these second edition True Wireless headphones cut the mustard? Time to test their mettle with some heavy metal.

The best true wireless earbuds: small but ready to rock

The best budget wireless headphones: Cut the cable

Today's best Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 deals Sennheiser Momentum True... eBay £229.99 Deal ends Mon, 18 Jan Sennheiser MOMENTUM True... Amazon Prime £279 £249 Reduced Price Sennheiser Momentum True... John Lewis & Partners £249 Sennheiser Momentum True... very.co.uk £279 Show More Deals

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: Features

With their drum-like chassis, and touch sensitive controls, the True Wireless 2 are the epitome of smooth CAD design. They’re also as slippery as eels. Pretty much every attempt to free them from their magnetic berth in the supplied charging case, or twist them into place, led to a fumble.

Usability is good and in addition to Active Noise Cancellation, there’s a Transparent Hearing mode, which allows you to pick up on any external audio without any need to pluck pop them out. If you do take one out, Smart Pause automatically stops the music playing.

Each end caps boasts touch sensitive control. The left offers Play, Pause FF and REW, while the right toggles Transparent Hearing, and activates Google Assistant and Siri.

You can also turn up the volume by long-touching the right bud – apparently you can also turn them down by long touching the left, but seriously, who’s going to do that?

Wireless technology is on point with the True Wireless 2 supporting high resolution aptX Bluetooth, so check to make sure your smartphone supports the standard.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: performance

The key difference between these second generation buds, and the original Momentum True Wireless ear buds is active noise cancelling, and while it’s good, it’s not in the same league as that found on Sony’s WF-1000XM3. The TW2’s failed to mute some of London’s noisiest underground tunnels with quite the same ruthless efficiency, although general hubbub was certainly silenced.

The True Wireless 2 are once again built around Sennheiser's own 7mm dynamic drivers, notable for their lush mid-range detail. There’s no doubting their high fidelity. The remastered Iron Man from the Super Deluxe reissue of Black Sabbath's Paranoid, with its glorious production crudity, sounds as fresh as a pint of Bathams Bitter. The Sennheiser’s perfectly showcase Ozzy Osbourne's whine, while Bill Ward’s stereo fills are tightly synchronised.

If the Sennheiser’s have an Achilles heel, however small, it’s their somewhat heavy-handed bass. Rather than keep things tight, they spread low frequencies like butter. Babymetal’s electro dance chant BxMxC is delivered like a Yodel package, slightly flat and misshapen.

The solution is Sennheiser’s Smart Control App which allows you to make tweaks via a built-in graphic equaliser. Up to nine EQ settings can be saved to memory. When you’re not using the app, the last chosen preset is resident in the headphones.

Accept’s jolly singalong The Undertaker refuses to be buried by heavy bass. Thanks to that superb midrange, Mark Tornillo sounds anything but socially distanced, while the graveyard crowing at the end perfectly emphasises the width of the TW2’s soundstage.

With a good seal, these earbuds pressure load too. Immortally Insane, a piledriver from Pantera’s Reinventing The Steel, becomes just the treatment for stubborn ear wax. If you’re the type who gravitates to the Marshall stack at the font of the stage, you’ll love this Sennheiser vibe.

Battery life, meanwhile, is generous and runs for around seven hours on a full charge. If you get caught short, that smart, compact fabric charging case offers an additional 28 hours of top-up juice. The Bluetooth in use here is v5.1, which goes a long way to explaining the generous battery life.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: Comfort and Accessories

While we’d hesitate to call the True Wireless 2 stylish, these buds lock into place with reasonable tightness. They’re comfortable, not outstaying their welcome even after several hours use.

Our review sample came in macabre black, although there’s also a white finish available for the standard True Wireless 2 models if you prefer.

Also supplied in the box are a quartet of silicone eartips, so you can get the best fit, plus a short USB-C charging cable.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: Alternatives

If the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 aren't quite your thing, then don't worry as there are some fantastic alternatives out there. The hugely popular Apple AirPods Pro (£199/$249) are many people's go-to when it comes to audio on the move.

However don't neglect the Sony WF-1000XM3 (£169/$229), which are one of our favourites here at Louder thanks to their brilliant noise-cancelling, detailed audio performance and a snug and comfortable fit. Looking for something cheaper? Then take a peek at the Cambridge Audio's Melomania 1 (£99/$108), which have a minimal design and fab audio along with a massive battery life of around 45 hours – which is just about enough for a round the world trip!

And if you're ready to put your ears through their paces while working out at home or while out for a run, then the Bose SoundSport Free (£179/$199) are definitely worth a closer look.

Still note sure? Explore more recommendations...