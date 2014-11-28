Paul Rodgers: Live At Montreux & Glasgow + Bad Co. Live At Wembley

Here we have three-pack DVD set that takes random shots at Paul Rodgers’s career over the past 20 years without mentioning the Q-word.

Brian May shows up on the Montreux disc from 1994, however, joining a band that features Neal Schon and Jason Bonham and helping to give the blues a damn good rockin’ on Good Morning Little School Girl and I’m Ready, while Rodgers mainly plays it low-key as the number of guest guitarists mounts.

Fast-forward 12 years and Rodgers is definitely in charge of his own band, kicking off his Glasgow show with three Free songs before unexpectedly reviving The Firm’s Radioactive. He also plays a new song, Warboys (A Prayer For Peace), and then says: “Maybe this is the answer” before launching into Bad Company belter Feel Like Making Love. It’s leaner and tougher than the version on 2010’s Bad Company Live At Wembley which features a mandolin and takes the melodic rock approach./o:p