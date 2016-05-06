Moulettes - Preternatural Album Review

Following the blissful psychedelic pop splurge of 2014’s Constellations was quite the challenge, but Moulettes’ wide-eyed wonder at music’s possibilities has led them down another unexpected but magical path.

Anyone harbouring the lazy notion that the Brightonians are just a mildly eccentric folk rock group will be firmly disavowed a few seconds into sprightly opener Behemooth. Newly enhanced by guitarist Raevennan Husbandes and emboldened by a dainty skip into the thud ‘n’ clank of off-kilter electronica, Moulettes are once again reborn.

What remains from earlier works are the sublime vocal harmonies, lyrical mischief and gleeful blending of incisive pop melodies with arrangements that are as intricate as any revered prog epic.

This time, however, that formula has produced an album that brims with so many brilliant ideas that no genre tag could contain it. Lead vocalist and principal songwriter Hannah Miller must reach national treasure status soon; her personality and wild imagination drive Preternatural forward, albeit supported by one of the most thrillingly nimble musical ensembles the UK has produced in decades. This brilliant band just became even more remarkable.