Maserati: Rehumanizer

Formed in 2000, this US quartet have proved prolific producers of a dizzying catalogue which has grown their profile steadily among those in the know.

Blending a bounty of influences from prog to space rock, and from post-rock to post-punk, they seamlessly stitch a rich tapestry straddling past, present and possible future. Recorded and produced by the band in their own studio, the first Maserati album created entirely on their own terms offers six songs awash with movement, majesty and sky-splitting melodies. No Cave opens proceedings, its skittering synth arpeggio joined by guitar, bass and drums, building into something akin to one of those euphoric Hawkwind instrumentals of yore. By contrast, the sombre Living Cell glories in gothic gloom, its sonorous vocal and glassy guitar washes painting a maudlin monochrome. Slow-burning instrumental Montes Jura and the robotic groove of End Of Man extend further into new territory before the epic two-part title track finds the band back on post-rock ground, taut rhythms once again forming the foundation for skeletal guitar sketches and synthesiser sweeps. Like a Klaus Bürgle painting set to music, and then some.