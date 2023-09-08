Lypertek Pureplay Z7 earbuds review

The Lypertek Pureplay Z7 have tumbled quite some way since their initial launch price and are now very much in the sub £100/US$100 dollar category, making them well worth shortlisting if you’re shopping on a budget. They offer a long battery life, plus plenty of attention to detail - but you’ll need to use the Loudness setting to compensate for their natural bass deficiency.

Out to tempt buyers on a budget, the Lypertek Pureplay Z7 earbuds have a solid tech spec including a unique triple hybrid driver configuration with two balanced armature drivers and a 6mm graphene driver per bud.

They’re a little on the chunky side, but they do come with a selection of earpiece sizes in both silicone and foam, while the charging case is wrapped in a smart fabric finish, which is cool.

Battery life is excellent, with 10 hours of playback. Under the hood, a Qualcomm chipset powers the Bluetooth 5.2 with support for AAC and aptX Adaptive audio codecs. An IPX5 water-resistance rating ensures protection from rain and sweat.

Out of the box, treble detail is impressive but the default setting might leave you yearning for more bass but that can be remedied with some EQ tweaks. For the price, they're a solid choice.

Lypertek Pureplay Z7 review: Design

It’s not an unkindness to describe the Lypertek Pureplay Z7 as cookie cutter True Wireless buds. They’re dot style, with a chubby chamber that’s difficult to ignore. Helpfully, they come with a full complement of earpiece sizes, both silicone and foam so a decent fit is assured.

Once paired, various presses and taps allow you to control playback and volume. The charging case is nicely finished in a snazzy fabric wrap, which feels good in the hand. Also included in the box is a USB cable.

Lypertek Pureplay Z7 review: Features

The Lypertek Pureplay Z7 don't offer any active noise cancelling but as a result they have greater stamina than some ANC competition, offering 10 hours of playback and another 70 hours of juice in the charging case. The earbuds also support wireless charging and Lypertek sell an optional wireless charging pad to do the job.

Beneath the hood, a Qualcomm chipset powers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with AAC and aptX Adaptive audio codecs. The headphones are IPX5 water-resistant for protection from rain and sweat.

In depth control is available through the partnering PureControl app. It’s here you can tweak a seven band equaliser and experiment with various sound presets, including an LDX Audio mode specifically optimised for the Lypertek Pureplay Z7.

I found the Pure Control app decidedly flakey. More often than not, it failed to connect to the buds (even though the buds themselves were connected over Bluetooth) so not a great experience.

While the Z7 lack noise cancelling, there is an Ambient mode and a helpful Find my Earbud feature, should you inadvertently drop them someplace.

Lypertek Pureplay Z7 review: Sound

The Z7 feature a novel triple hybrid driver configuration, with each bud boasting two bespoke balanced armature drivers and a 6mm graphene driver. The configuration certainly doesn't shy away from toppy detail and things can get a little brittle - there’s also a low frequency deficit, at least in the default setting. The Offspring chanting Sharknado sounds as musical as a nuisance phone call.

This shortfall can be remedied by selecting Loudness in the Pure Control app which boosts the low end and mid-range. Boston’s More Than A Feeling immediately sounds fleshier with its anthemic guitar moving to the fore. Other presets include Bass Boost, Neutral, Podcast, Gaming and Movies, plus a couple you can customise. I recommend sticking with the Loudness setting.

I also found the soundstage confined. No matter how much keyboard flourish goes into Boston's Foreplay/Long Time, it still sounded like the band were playing in a tunnel behind my head.

The LDX Audio mode is a bit perplexing as it’s flatter than craft ale. What’s more, when it’s engaged you can’t change any of the presets, so I'd give it a swerve. Things can get ragged at volume. Linkin Park's One Step Closer takes these buds to the edge. That driver trio doesn't have a lot of headroom.

On the plus side, the Z7 are happily prog centric. While they have the energy for ribald riffing (Bullet For My Valentine's Waking the Demon is fast and furious), keyboards, acoustic guitars and vocals are their real happy place. Sonja Kristina’s vocals on Curved Air’s Back Street Luv are pure silk.

Lypertek Pureplay Z7 review: The alternatives

The Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch also lack noise cancelling but compensate with a novel custom fit design using an array of silicone fins and ear tips. They sport 7mm graphene-enhanced drivers and boast a formidable nine hours playback, with 41 more in the charging case. When you need to hear what’s going on around you, there’s an Activate Transparency mode. These buds also have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

If you want to spend a little more, consider the LG Tone Free T90 earbuds. These LG earphones feature some cool audio tech called Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP). Developed by high-end Hi-Fi specialist Meridian, this DSP process opens up the soundstage to great effect. They also support Dolby Head Tracking for when you listen to Dolby Atmos spatial music on Tidal or Amazon Music Unlimited.

They come with a UVnano charging case, which uses ultraviolet light to help keep the earbuds hygienically clean as they recharge. Battery life is rated at nine hours, with 20 in the charging case.

