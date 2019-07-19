Live's Throwing Copper: 25 years on, suddenly contemporary

Live - Throwing Copper Throwing Copper (25th Anniversary) (Image credit: Live) 1. Dam At Otter Creek

2. Selling The Drama

3. I Alone

4. Iris

5. Lightning Crashes

6. Top

7. All Over You

8. Shit Towne

9. T.B.D.

10. Stage

11. Waitress

12. Pillar of Davidson

13. White, Discussion

14. Horse

15. Hold Me Up

16. We Deal In Dreams

17. Susquehanna

In 1994, Pennsylvania’s Live surprised everyone with second album Throwing Copper.

This was an album stuffed with big melodies, emotive choruses and musical depth.

Produced by Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison, it didn’t fit trends at the time, falling somewhere between Bon Jovi and Pearl Jam.

25 years on it stands as a stunning collection of tracks, with the likes of I Alone and Lightning Crashes still holding the attention.

This reissue comes in LP and CD formats. Both feature Horse, which was a hidden track a quarter of a century ago, plus three bonus cuts.

The CD version also has a second disc featuring their performance at Woodstock 94.

All of these are worth having, yet the album itself doesn’t need to be gilded with these extras, because the music on the original actually sounds contemporary and emphasises that Live were something special in those days.