Jordan Rudess: Wired For Madness album review

Jordan Rudess: Wired For Madness 1. Wired For Madness - Part 1

2. Wired For Madness - Part 2

3. Off The Ground

4. Drop Twist

5. Perpetual Shine

6. Just Can't Win

7. Just For Today

8. Why I Dream

Here’s a word of warning: anyone expecting a straightforward, Dream Theater style experience from this, the latest Jordan Rudess extravaganza, is in for a shock.

This album is the keyboard player opening up his creative pores and letting the artistry take flight. And it’s brilliantly crazed.

Rudess shows his passion for all sorts of genres here, and is never afraid to take risks. For example, can you believe he indulges in a dirty blues fantasy, on Just Can’t Win? And not only has Rudess pulled in Joe Bonamassa for this one, it even includes a brass section!

Elsewhere he taps into 70s-era Italian horror film soundtracks on Wired For Sound – Part 1, and throughout shows a dexterity and delight in performing multiple keyboard heroics.

Yes, this is somewhat self-indulgent, but with guests such as John Petrucci, James Labrie and Vinnie Moore he has fashioned something outstanding