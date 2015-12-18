John Carder Bush: Kate: Inside The Rainbow

“For me, each of these images forms part of a golden thread that shoots through the visual tapestry of Kate’s remarkable career.”

So says Kate’s oldest brother John Carder Bush of this robust and elegant tome, teeming with lavish colour pictures of his sister. And if anyone should know how to get a good shot of Kate Bush, it’s got to be the man who has, after all, been photographing her for almost all her life.

For the last 20 years Carder Bush has been actively involved with the creative side of Kate’s career, but most fans will also be aware of his 2014 book Cathy, a fascinating glimpse of an artist in development (in all senses of the word) and originally published privately back in 1986. And if there’s a handful of these shots to be seen here, for the most part Kate: Inside The Rainbow deals with more recognisable photos used to promote and illustrate Bush’s career as it sensationally unfolded after she burst onto the airwaves as that wide-eyed 19 year-old singing Wuthering Heights.

The best collection of photos covering Kate’s career.

Although there are pictures that cover the pre-The Kick Inside years, Carder Bush’s first seemingly “official” engagement was for 1980’s Never For Ever album, and he’s worked with his sister on every consecutive album bar 2005’s Aerial (although thinking back I’m not certain I can recall much in the way of promotional shots when that album came out). So while this is by no means as up close and personal as Cathy was, it’s certainly the best collection of pictures covering Bush’s progression, from album shots to work on singles and promotional videos. Some of these you’ll recognise immediately; others take on a more candid and personal feel.

Although Carder Bush was also responsible for the promotional shots that also accompanied 2011’s Director’s Cut and 50 Words For Snow, there’s nothing extra you won’t have seen before, merely the handful of promo pics that appeared at the time. And equally, some may be disappointed that there’s nothing at all from the record-breaking run of the Before The Dawn live shows (Carder Bush was teaching martial arts abroad at the time). These minor quibbles aside, there’s more than enough here to sate the appetite of even Kate’s most ardent fans.