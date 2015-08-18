InAeona: Force Rise The Sun

Prosthetic’s roster ranges from black metal to metalcore, so it shouldn’t be surprising that they’re revved up about a band who regard themselves as ‘post-industrial-space-metal’.

InAeona have been turning a lot of heads; they’ve performed several times at SXSW and have even, confusingly, been compared to Muse.

They’ve flirted with Killing Joke-style tribal darkness and Gravity Kills-esque industrial rock, but something was missing as they never truly fitted into the darkwave scene.

They’ve found their niche on this, their first full-length album, bringing in uplifting elements of post-rock that allow the Boston-based three-piece to shimmer. At times they introduce influences from KMFDM and Snake River Conspiracy, while at others their music sweeps and soars with scarcely a hint of industrial. The epic Skywatcher, the crunchy Soldier and the outstanding Sun Moon fit them within the already blurred boundaries of post-rock. InAeona’s debut is packed with promise.