I’ll Eat Your Face: Hot Brains Terror

Ireland’s I’ll Eat Your Face don’t sound at all how you’d think. With that name and the stupid songtitles like Castle Of Vomiting Owls and Enslaved By The Prawn Master (they’ve probably watched more Mighty Boosh than is strictly necessary) you’d expect some unlistenable shrieking comedy grind, full of ‘wacky’ keyboards, samples of Dick and Dom and ‘honk honk’ synths.

This emphatically isn’t the case, though. I’ll Eat Your Face are gratifyingly violent as all-out heck, and pretty catchy with it. It’s a stripped-down guitar-and-drums-only affair (no vocals, save for the odd roar), big riffs (some of them even go a bit Gojira) and rhythms that fly all over the place, and they even recall a more frenzied Keelhaul at their chunky best.

There’s maybe a bit of Medulla Nocte here too, given the relentless nature of the music and the hooks therein. Definitely worth a look if you’re into your animal whimsy and disgusting noise.