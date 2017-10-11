Grave Miasma/Drowned/Craven Idol/Crypts Of Despair at Boston Music Room - live

Death metal has long held the crown for being an aggressive and dangerous genre and that feeling is evoked throughout the evening. Beers are flowing long before openers CRYPTS OF DESPAIR [6] take to the stage and while their sound is solid and their performance engaging, the music lacks substance – something that CRAVEN IDOL [8] had a problem with at the beginning of their career. Now, though, the local act have the songs to back up their image and tonight they are impressive – all whirling guitars and screams. Germany’s DROWNED [8] – a band whose kvlt credentials include releasing only one album in 25 years of existence – are next and they play as an extended four-piece for the first time, something the audience appreciates no end if the visceral response is anything to go by. Bodies hurl themselves across the beer-soaked floor and the band showcase exactly why they’ve been at the pinnacle of the scene for so long. The festivities are far from over by the time GRAVE MIASMA [9] take to the stage. Tonight is a 15-year celebration of their abyssal death metal and the tension from waiting is tangible across the venue. The Londoners don’t disappoint, and despite some extremely disruptive behaviour from inebriated attendees, they’re professional to the end. Ascension Eye is delirious and Purgative Circumvolution is driven by ferocious levels of intensity – much like the audience tonight.