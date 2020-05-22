FM's Synchronized: another superlative show of strength

FM: Synchronized deals Synchronized Amazon Prime £15.30 View

As any discerning AOR fan will tell you, FM haven’t put a foot wrong since re-forming in 2007.

If you were dazzled by 2010’s comeback Metropolis, the re-recorded Indiscreet (the band’s classic debut) in 2016 or the more adventurous textures of 2018’s Atomic Generation, then Synchronized won’t surprise you at all by being yet another superlative show of strength from the genre’s greatest UK standard bearers.

As ever, Steve Overland’s voice is a thing of ageless wonder, but it’s FM’s never-ending ability to write memorable songs that truly startles.

The opening title track is a breathless, twinkling thrill and an instant anthem, while everything from the downbeat End Of Days and the strutting pomp Pray through to powerhouse ballad Angels Cried boasts at least one melody that will haunt you in your sleep.

And yes, it’s slick and polished, but FM have more soul (and better songs) than a thousand self-conscious retro-rockers.