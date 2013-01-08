Cult Of Fire: Triumvirát

A recently formed outfit, Czech trio Cult of Fire have previously only released a two-track EP but have been building some considerable interest in the last year, combining epic yet uncompromising black metal with a definite sense of showmanship.

While that EP saw the group adorned with the traditional array of corpsepaint, skulls and weapons, the photos for Triumvirát display a Ghost-like use of hoods and robes. The choice of aesthetic reflects the band’s sense of drama and occasion, an approach reflected in the epic and dramatic approach to much of their material, the songs often underpinned by subtle but effective use of synth.

That said, it’s worth noting that just as many numbers are pretty traditional forays into second wave black metal fury, balancing those (very) vague Emperor-ish leanings with straight-up aural violence, notable in the aggressive stomp of tracks like Z Jicnu Propasti, which (if we’re sticking with Nordic comparisons) are more in line with early Gorgoroth. Ultimately it’s a debut that is undeniably promising, if not entirely groundbreaking.