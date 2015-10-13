It’s been an astonishing 12 months for Creeper, having transformed from underground favourites with a couple of shows under their belts to Roadrunner signees boasting tours with idols like Misfits, Funeral For A Friend and Gallows.

Many are already backing them for big things, and on the evidence of tonight – a release show for their excellent new EP,* The Callous Heart* – the hype is warranted. Opening with a scrappy and sweaty VCR that has a packed Old Blue Last belting along to every ‘WOAAAAAH’ going, what follows is an immaculate half-hour of goth-punk anthems that feels less like a release ‘do’ and more an affirmation of the togetherness and pure, unadulterated emotion that only our world can muster.

Will Gould sings his Callous Heart out (Image: © Will Ireland)

We Had A Pact and the brilliant Lie Awake have people quite literally bouncing off the walls in glee, while an encore of Novena – if Creeper are indeed the new AFI, this is surely their God Called In Sick Today – has the place screaming and beaming so joyously that it’s a wonder the entire building doesn’t combust in a sea of split faces. In their short time together, Creeper haven’t just already amassed a formidable arsenal of great songs; they’ve created a small army – no, a *family *around them that could, and should, carry them onto greatness. Better bands have stalled before them, but hopefully, tonight is the start of something very special indeed.