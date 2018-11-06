Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker review

Not only is the Bose SoundLink Revolve super durable, but it offers ‘true 360-degree coverage’ in rich audio. It also works with Siri and Google Now. But how does it stack up compared to other Bluetooth speakers out there? Well, we asked the guys and girls at TechRadar and What Hi-Fi to find out!

What Hi-Fi say...

Highlighting the performance from such a small speaker and its "range of talents", What Hi-Fi reckon the Bose SoundLink Revolve will turn heads.

However, they do point out that compared to its main rivals (like the Ultimate Ears Megaboom), its asking price is a little steep.

TechRadar say...

Like What Hi-Fi, TechRadar point out that the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom costs half the price of the Bose SoundLink Revolve.

However, they do agree that the Bose is "an excellent choice for those looking for a true 360-degree listening experience," yet lacks any sort of waterproofing or dustproofing, meaning it's probably not ideal for listening away from home.

TechRadar go on to say that while the 360-degree sound is great for a party, the Bose SoundLink Mini II has better audio quality (and is slightly cheaper).

