Bose QuietControl 30 wireless headphones review

If you’re after a bit of peace and quiet but don’t want a hefty pair of over-ear headphones keeping your lugs warm, Bose has also put its noise-cancelling know-how into these in-ear headphones. The size of the price tag is hard to ignore but you’ll be hard pushed to find a pair of in-ear wireless headphones that sound as good and are as feature-packed as these. But what did our in-house experts over at TechRadar and What Hi-Fi have to say about them?

TechRadar say...

TechRadar were fans of the noise-cancelling technology at play here, but felt the noise quality suffered as a consequence. "Life is full of trade-offs, and it's the same with the Bose QuietControl 30s," they say. "On the plus side you get a level of noise cancellation that’s on a par with the brand's over-ear headphones, and that’s impressive considering their size. But the compromise here is on sound quality, which is simply not as good as that of other in-ear or over-ear headphones we’ve tried."

They concluded that while the QuietControl 30s are a step up from their bulky predecessors, "we’re not quite at the point of no-compromises wireless in-ear noise-cancellation yet."

What Hi-Fi say...

What Hi-Fi love these cans, and gave them a glowing 5/5 review. "These headphones hit all their targets: great sound quality, impressive noise-cancellation and good comfort (for those that like their design). It’s another five-star pair of chart-topping headphones from Bose."

