Blues Pills party like it’s 1974 on new album Holy Moly!

Things have changed in the Blues Pills camp since 2016's Lady In Gold album. Guitarist Dorian Sorriaux has departed, with Zack Anderson switching from bass to replace him. On third studio album Holy Moly!, there's the addition of a notable a funk influence reminiscent of Deep Purple Mk 4, most obviously on Bye Bye Birdie, yet there's still a garage-style blues underbelly. Elin Larsson's voice is rich and dynamic; she wrings every drop of emotion from songs such as the slightly psychedelic Rhythm In The Blood and the brooding Dust. Anderson might not have the virtuoso touch of his predecessor, but this works to the band's benefit. Holy Moly! sees Blues Pills maturing without losing energy.