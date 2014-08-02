Record Shopping with Blues Pills' Elin Larsson

In the week that the debut album from Blues Pills was released, singer Elin Larsson went shopping for other artists, with a video camera in tow.

While browsing for vinyl, Elin reveals the record that means the most to her: “Then Play On by Fleetwood Mac [the band’s third album, released in 1969]. It’s cool, and I got it as a present. I love that one, and it was kinda the album that inspired us to start playing in Blues Pills.”

Find out which three records Elin picked from the racks in the video, below.

Blues Pills debut album was launched this week with a show at St Pancras Old Church, London.

