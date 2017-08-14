Blind Guardian - Live Beyond The Spheres album review

There are many reasons why Blind Guardian tower over the majority of their power metal peers, but principal among them is the fact that Hansi Kursch’s crew are both insanely ambitious and consistently able to pull off even their most extravagant ideas. Over three hours in length, Live… works just as well as an electrifying greatest hits compendium as it does as the band’s third live album, but either way it’s one of the most riotously OTT metal records ever. Explosive and immaculate, the performances are compelling. As the Germans power their way through speed metal assaults like Banish From Sanctuary and lyrical epics like Nightfall and Imaginations From The Other Side, outrageous technicality and soulful grit collide, resulting in a vivid snapshot of wise old metal masters at the peak of their powers.