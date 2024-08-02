“The perfect doorway into a world of energy, invention, badass musicianship and great songwriting”: Beardfish’s 15th anniversary edition of Destined Solitaire

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Buoyed by an ecstatic reaction to their recent reunion, Beardfish celebrate the 15th anniversary of their breakthrough fifth album by releasing it on vinyl for the first time.

Destined Solitaire proclaimed the Swedes’ greatness like never before, outstripping even the preceding twin-album concept colossus Sleeping In Traffic: Part One and Part Two. By far the best-sounding and most richly detailed album Beardfish had released up until that point, it remains the perfect doorway into a musical world that brims with energy, invention, badass musicianship and great songwriting.

For all their melodic ingenuity, they’re also a hard-hitting band with virtuoso chops to spare. The opening Awaken The Sleeping wallops that point home: a delirious, multi-dimensional instrumental eruption that sounds like some baroque overture reimagined for the Canterbury scene, it is six minutes of pure joy.

The album’s only legitimate radio-friendly banger confirms they can be succinct if they want to be

After that, an embarrassment of riches are offered. The title track – which was included in the setlist for the two shows Beardfish played in May – is a perfect encapsulation of their malleable but organic sound.

The even more epic and convoluted Until You Comply/Entropy, which unfolds over 15 kaleidoscopic minutes, showcases the quartet’s preposterous levels of chemistry and intuition, while also repeatedly highlighting frontman Rikard Sjöblom’s gently peculiar and fiercely original way with a tune.

The album’s only legitimate radio-friendly banger, In Real Life There Is No Algebra, confirms that Beardfish can be succinct if they want to be, with a pristine blend of Steely Dan-like art-pop and deceptively grimy, not-quite-rock’n’roll.

In contrast, Coup De Grace and uproarious finale The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of embrace the notion that symphonic prog needed a robust upgrade. A modern classic, and an excellent way to reintroduce the world to one of the 21st century’s most undervalued bands.

