ZZ Top to play one-off Wembley show

ZZ Top have announced a one-off London gig this summer.

The Texas trio will play at Wembley Arena on June 24, with support from Thunder.

Tickets, which go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 13), are available via Live Nation priced at £47.50.

ZZ Top had to cancel a number of US shows last year on medical grounds. First bassist Dusty Hill had surgery to remove kidney stones, before an accident onboard a tour bus left Hill with an injured hand.

The bus incident forced ZZ Top to pull out of the final three dates of their tour with Jeff Beck.

Thunder have three arena dates coming up with support from Reef and Tax The Heat. They play in Leeds, Birmingham and London next month.