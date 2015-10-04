ZZ Top’s Gibbons premieres Slim Harpo cover

Billy Gibbons has released a cover of the Slim Harpo tune Got Love If You Want It.

The song will be featured on the ZZ Top guitarist’s first solo album, Perfectamundo, due November 6.

Released as Harpo’s debut solo track in 1957, the song was overtaken by the popularity of its b-side, I’m A King Bee, and traded a-side places on a single which went on to become a influential classic in its own right for the Louisiana bluesman.

Got Love If You Want It follows Gibbons’ lead single, a cover of rockabilly singer Roy Head’s 1965 hit Treat Her Right.

Produced by Gibbons and Joe Hardy, Perfectamundo was recorded in Houston, Los Angeles, Austin and Pontevedra, Spain.

The Cuban music-inspired project was sparked by an invitation to perform at the 2014 Havana Jazz Festival and, while Gibbons was unable to attend, the concept inspired the ZZ Top guitarist to begin work in his Houston studio.

Three songs in, the guitarist hooked up with musical collaborator Martin Guigui as well as Chino Pons, a Cuban friend who heads his own quartet in New York.

Gibbons says: “Chino, so to speak, sprinkled holy water on our efforts and expressed confidence that we were headed in the right direction, and that bit of affirmation gave us the impetus for more forward motion.”

The guitarist shared an extensive behind the scenes video of the making of the album, which he’ll support with a US tour next month.