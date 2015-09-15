Billy Gibbons premieres Treat Her Right

Billy Gibbons has released a video for the track Treat Her Right.

It’s taken from the ZZ Top man’s solo album Perfectamundo, out on November 6 after being pushed back from its original October date.

The 11-track record is inspired by Cuban music, with Gibbons previously revealing he took advice from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl before laying down tracks in the studio.

Gibbons said of the album: “I learned maracas, timbales, clavas, bongos – you name it. And having lived in Mexico a couple of years, I know just enough Spanish to get me in trouble.

“It’s turning out to be such an obtuse, oddball, unexpected left-turn from ZZ Top. But there is something to it.”

His backing band the BFGs features Martin Guigui, Mike Flanigan, Alex Garza and Greg Morrow.

ZZ Top are currently on a North American tour. Perfectamundo can be pre-ordered from iTunes and Amazon.

Perfectamundo tracklist