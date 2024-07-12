Zombies founder Rod Argent retires from touring after suffering stroke

Rod Argent, who founded The Zombies in 1961 and went on to form Argent in 1969, has announced his retirement from touring after suffering a stroke. The news was announced in a statement from The Zombies' management company.

“Rod had recently returned home from a triumphant Zombies tour of the UK, and spent a weekend in London with his beloved wife Cathy, celebrating his 79th birthday and their 52nd wedding anniversary, before the stroke occurred,” the statement reads. “He was hospitalised overnight and released the next day. Doctors have advised that Rod will need several months of rest and recuperation.

“Rod has asked us to convey that he has made the very difficult decision to immediately retire from touring in order to protect his health. He was already preparing to wind down his live performance schedule after health scares on recent tours (a Fall 2024 USA run was in the works that was intended to be his final overseas tour, and a farewell to the country that launched The Zombies’ career in 1964).

"However, the stroke was an unmistakable warning sign that the risks are too great. Rod still firmly intends to continue his other creative joy of writing and recording with The Zombies, and has already been back at his piano for some much-needed ‘Bach therapy.’”

The Zombies completed their 60 Years On Tape tour of the UK last month, which included a show at London's Barbican, where they were joined onstage by former bassist Chris White, Paul Weller and Hoosiers frontman Irwin Sparkes. They were due to play US dates later this year, but those plans have now been shelved.

However, the band's upcoming second annual Begin Here Festival, due to be held in November in St Albans, UK, will go ahead. Organisers plan to replace the scheduled Zombies performance with a show honouring Argent, and have asked fans to hold on to their tickets until the revised schedule is confirmed.