ZIO announce Heather Findlay as guest on forthcoming debut album

ZIO, the band formed by former Karnataka drummer Jimmy Pallagrosi, have announced that Heather Findlay will appear on forthcoming debut album Flower Torania.

"I'm delighted to announce the fourth guest singer from their up and coming debut album; Flower Torania," Pallagrosi told Prog. "Heather Findlay will be playing the role of Belbi in our story about a cursed maiden."

Findlay joins previously announced guest vocalists Hayley Griffiths, Joe Payne and Frank Carducci for the concept album, which is set within the world of a video game. The band have previously released a video for debut single X-Ray and are in the process of finishing a new video which will be released in March.

ZIO will appear at this year's Winter's End Festival at Chepstow Drill Hall between April 4-7, alongside Kayak, Threshold, RPWL and more...