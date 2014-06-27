Zakk Wylde stops by on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's Friday, it's payday, and you're probably not at Glastonbury... so let's get this metal party started!

Tonight we’re talking to not one, but two former Ozzy Osbourne guitarists – Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society and Jake E Lee of Red Dragon Cartel. We know… we rule.

We’ll also be playing some of the best tunes from Jimi Hendrix, Primus, Montrose, Stone Temple Pilots, Sex Pistols, Clutch and the new ones from Metallica and Korn.

And tonight we’ll be talking about motherfucking Batman. To be precise, Michael Keaton taking on the role – which happened 25 years ago! This got us thinking…

What are the best and worst comic book adaptations to hit the cinema?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.