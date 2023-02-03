Zakk Wylde offers Ozzy Osbourne support in his retirement: "When you are ready to roll – we roll"

Zakk Wylde has offered words of support to his longtime boss and musical collaborator Ozzy Osbourne, following the singer's announcement, earlier this week, that he is retiring from touring.

Osbourne, who has been repeatedly benching his No More Tours 2 European trek across more than four years for a variety of reasons, officially cancelled all forthcoming gigs in a statement shared on February 1.

After noting his ongoing struggles with his health, Ozzy declared: "I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know."

In response, guitarist Wylde, who re-joined Ozzy's band in 2017, took to social media to share a sentiment of support, proposing that they'll take to the stage together whenever Ozzy feels ready.

"Oz – keep hitting the iron, staying strong & positive" he writes. "Everybody is praying & rooting for you – your strength, resilience & heart of a lion is just one of the many reasons you're a hero to me & millions around the world – when you are ready to roll – we roll. I love you Oz. Zakk XOXO."

Ozzy's No More Tours 2 run was first announced in 2018, but was shelved on numerous occasions due to the pandemic, as well as the singer's deteriorating health, such as his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease.

He also experienced a fall in 2019, and underwent major surgery last year to correct the neck and spine issues that had since developed in response. Ozzy additionally faced multiple staph infections, pneumonia, the flu and a burst blood vessel in his eye.

Last year, Zakk Wylde was recruited by Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside Anthrax's Charlie Benante, to take part in the band's reunion. While many fans were delighted over the prospect of hearing Pantera songs in a live capacity again, others are disgruntled with the idea. Some fans have been referring to the reunion as a "tribute", based on the fact that the band is without the presence of the much-missed Abbott brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

The "reunion" has also been the subject of controversy due to frontman Anselmo's 'white power' outburst in 2016, which many fans argue should not be forgotten. It is believed that this controversy is at the root of Pantera's removal from festival bills in Germany and Austria.

